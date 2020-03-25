West Virginia eligible for millions in opioid relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), say West Virginia is eligible to receive an estimated $43 million through the State Opioid Response grant program. The funding would come through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“Our efforts must never waiver when it comes to the substance abuse epidemic,” Capito says. “With opioid overdose deaths down in West Virginia this past year, it is even more critical that we build on this momentum to provide the resources to help continue, expand, and strengthen our efforts to curb this epidemic. These resources are a critical component to support those suffering from addiction. Especially during the challenging and uncertain times like these, we must be there for our communities and our neighbors.”

The senators say the amount of funding for each state is determined by several factors, including mortality rates—a change resulting from a measure Senator Capito authored and Senator Manchin supported to prioritize funds for states hit hardest by the drug crisis. Without the new language and based on previous population-based formulas, West Virginia would have received significantly less., according to the senators.

“West Virginia has the highest overdose death rate per capita in the nation and every West Virginian knows someone who has been affected by the opioid epidemic that has ravaged our state. I am glad to see SAMHSA investing in our communities to help expand our opioid response workforce and services and I look forward to seeing the impacts of these programs on our entire state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for West Virginia to receive the funding we need to combat the opioid epidemic facing our state and nation,” Manchin says.

West Virginia has benefitted from this program in recent years, receiving $42 million in 2019.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories