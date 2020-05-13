West Virginia forestry director dies in accident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The director of the West Virginia Division of Forestry has died.
Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that forestry department director Barry Cook died from a “terrible accident.” He offered no additional details during a daily news conference.
Commerce department spokesman Andy Malinoski says Cook died Saturday. He did not release a cause of death. A funeral home obituary said Cook died at 70 years old. Cook was born in Williamson, West Virginia and had a roughly 50-year career in forestry.
