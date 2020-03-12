CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Justice will provide an update this afternoon on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.
At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- The Night on Fifth Superintendent’s Art Walk postponed
- West Virginia one of three states without a case of COVID-19; High School basketball tournaments canceled
- NHL ‘pausing’ season due to coronavirus
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 5 confirmed cases, mass gathering ban announced
- Gobert health scare shuts down NBA, teammate tests positive
- OHSAA: All remaining high school tournaments canceled
- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice hosts COVID-19 preparedness, response briefing
- West Virginia joins coalition taking fight against robocalls to U.S. Supreme Court
- Major League Soccer shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus
- Big 12, C-USA cancel basketball championships; WVU, Marshall games canceled