West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice hosts COVID-19 preparedness, response briefing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Justice will provide an update this afternoon on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

At this time, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.

