West Virginia Gov. Justice announces discounts for state parks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a discount for state parks for all in-state West Virginia residents.
The 30% discount known as the WVSTRONG discount will apply toward lodging from June 1, 2020, until Aug. 30, 2020. The discount will not apply to out of state residents.
Justice made the announcement during his Tuesday, May 20, 2020 press conference.
For more information, visit WVStateParks.com. Use the code WVSTRONG to apply the discount.
