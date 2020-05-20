West Virginia Gov. Justice announces discounts for state parks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a discount for state parks for all in-state West Virginia residents.

The 30% discount known as the WVSTRONG discount will apply toward lodging from June 1, 2020, until Aug. 30, 2020. The discount will not apply to out of state residents.

Justice made the announcement during his Tuesday, May 20, 2020 press conference.

For more information, visit WVStateParks.com. Use the code WVSTRONG to apply the discount.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories