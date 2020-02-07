West Virginia Governor orders state flags at Capitol and in Logan County be flown at half-staff Saturday in remembrance of former Legislator Ellis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all West Virginia State flags on the Capitol Complex and All State-owned facilities throughout Logan County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in remembrance of former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates Ted Ellis, who died February 3, 2020.

Ellis was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2006, serving one term. He was active in Logan County community organizations and attended the Chapmanville Church of God. Ellis has been inducted into the University of Charleston Hall of Fame, the West Virginia Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, and the Chapmanville Regional High School Hall of Fame.

