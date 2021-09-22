West Virginia governor withdraws from consideration as boys coach

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 photo, West Virginia Gov. -elect Jim Justice talks with Morgan Amos, right, and the rest of his teaduring a girls high school basketball game in Lewisburg, W. Va. In a rarity for a sitting governor, Justice vows to keep coaching the boy’s and girl’s teams at Greenbrier East High […]

LEWISBURG, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has withdrawn from consideration as the coach of a boys high school basketball team where he already is the girls’ coach.

In a letter to the Greenbrier Board of Education on Tuesday, Justice asked that a boys coach be named soon at Greenbrier East High School.

Practices for the 2021-22 season start in a month. Last month the board rejected a motion to hire Justice as boys coach.

The board is looking to replace former NBA player Bimbo Coles, who resigned in July. Justice served as the boys’ coach from 2010 to 2017. He has coached the girls’ team since 2000.

