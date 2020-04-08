West Virginia has another “hot spot” for Covid-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Marion County, which includes the City of Fairmont now has more than 30 Coronavirus cases. It joins the other six counties labeled hot spots, including Kanawha, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Monongalia and Harrison.

“We need to watch very carefully in Marion County, and observe all the things we’re already doing in the other six counties,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The situation especially critical with the abrupt closing of the Fairmont Regional Medical Center last month. Meanwhile, health officials believe the number of Covid-19 cases, will peak within the next two weeks, and they hope people don’t become complacent in the meantime.

“Staying physically separated, and staying at home has the greatest impact in the next 8 to 14 days. So ultimately it’s really our time right now to double-down, to make sure that we are protecting ourselves and that we are protecting each other,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia Covid-19 Czar.

More than 500 West Virginia National Guard troops remain on duty, and many of them are working on feeding the elderly, and children.

“With 100 National Guardsmen working with our Food Bank partners, we’ve put out over 60-thousand meals,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

West Virginia now has more than 460 people who’ve tested positive for Covid-19.

“This is Easter Week and Passover Week, often popular travel times for people. But Governor Justice is telling people to minimize their travel, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.