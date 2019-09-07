West Virginia health providers announce optimistic numbers for people dealing with addiction in the Tri -State area

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)- Opioid addiction can have a devastating affect on a person’s life: loss of job, family, and even life.

However, there is some hope on the horizon, as two West Virginia health providers announced some very optimistic numbers for people dealing with addiction in the Tri-State area.

On Friday afternoon in Huntington, Highmark West Virginia and PROACT released the results of their fight to prevent opioid addiction and to promote recovery.

“I am very excited, very confident that these numbers will continue to grow,” said Dr. Stephen Petrany, chair of Marshall Family Medicine and PROACT board of directors.

At the gathering at the PROACT facility in Huntington in front of room of people, Highmark announced that over the last two years they have lowered overall the numbers of filled opioid prescriptions for commercially insured members in Cabell, Macon, and Wayne counties by more than 20 percent.

“People in need of help are being identified and linked to care,” said Dr. Caesar DeLeo, VP, executive medical director, Highmark.

PROACT, an out-patient substance use disorder treatment center in Huntington, announced they have helped more than 800 people since they opened last Fall.

Dr. Petrany said the treatment center offers clinical assessment, medication assisted therapy, peer recovery support, group and individual counseling, spiritual care, and career counseling and placement.

“It offers a truly comprehensive approach that focuses on each individual patient as an individual with unique needs,” said Dr. Petrany.

Dr. DeLeo said Highmark has been addressing the opiod abuse and addiction with a three-prong approach of Prevention, Safe Opioid Prescribing, and Identifying Members with Opioid Use Disorder.

He also said one of the keys to their continuing success is erasing the stigma that comes along with addiction.

Dr. Deleo mentioned that nine out of ten people surveyed in Charleston believed that, “opioid addiction or dependence is mostly or somewhat the fault of the person” using it.

He said that stigma is the barrier that people who are suffering from this disorder face everyday on whether or not disclose if they have a condition for fear of retribution, for fear of judgement, and it may drive them away from seeking help.

”Ladies and gentlemen addiction is a chemical imbalance. . . we are all susceptible to it given the right conditions,” said Dr. Deleo.

Dr. DeLeo also announced there has been a 20 percent increase in the number of individuals diagnosed with opioid addiction over the last two years.

PROACT said they are currently averaging 85 intakes per month, 95 percent come from the Cabell county and bordering counties.