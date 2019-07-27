West Virginia Horse Network holds ice cream social

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Horse Network held their first annual ice cream social to benefit horses at risk to give them a better life. 13 News’ very own Nicky Walters is the president of the network and helped put the event together.

The event had games, music, face painting stations, balloon artists, and more. However, not everyone at the social had to have any connection to horses to have a passion for the cause.

“If you look around here you’ll see talents of all different kinds and a lot of the people that are here don’t even have a connection to horses”, says Walters, “They just have been swept in by the message and came out here to help a good cause”.

The West Virginia Horse Network hopes to continue the annual tradition and told 13 News they’re already looking forward for what’s ahead next year.