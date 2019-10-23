West Virginia hospital files for bankruptcy protection

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia hospital has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Williamson Memorial Hospital made the Chapter 11 filing Monday in federal bankruptcy court.
Williamson-based Mingo Health Partners LLC bought the 76-bed hospital from Franklin, Tennessee-based Community Healthcare Systems in 2018.
The filing lists at least 50 creditors, including $651,000 owed to CHS and $486,000 to Huntington-based Ohio Valley Physicians, an emergency department staffing company based in Huntington.
The filing lists the hospital’s assets and liabilities both at between $1 million and $10 million.
