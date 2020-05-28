West Virginia hunters harvest 11,314 turkeys during spring 2020 season

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released preliminary data on the number of turkeys harvested during the 2020 spring turkey season, which shows a slight increase when compared to last year.

The release from the DNR stated that according to the preliminary data, West Virginia Hunters harvested 11,314 birds during the spring turkey season this year, a slight increase over the 2019 harvest of 11,215. DNR officials said that this year’s spring turkey harvest is close to the five-year average of 11,344 and 9 percent above the 10-year-average.

“We had a good harvest this year thanks to a great youth turkey season,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “The youth turkey season expanded to two days this year and it appears our young hunters took advantage of the additional opportunity.”

DNR officials said that youth hunters harvested a total of 643 gobblers during the two day youth turkey season, harvesting a total of 368 on Saturday and 275 on Sunday. This represents a 37 percent increase over last year’s youth harvest, according to the release. These numbers are included in the table below with county totals.

The release stated that Districts 4 and 5 reported slight harvest increases over last year’s totals. The remaining districts harvested slightly fewer birds than last year. District 1 harvested the most birds (2,749), followed by District 6 (2,284), District 5 (2,131), District 4 (1,617), District 3 (1,521) and District 2 (1,012).

The top five counties with the high highest turkey harvest were Mason (457), Preston (434), Jackson (402), Wood (344) and Harrison (339) counties.

Below is a table detailing the spring harvest of turkeys in the state over the last five years.

County 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Barbour 165 204 250 202 234 Brooke 78 100 174 118 131 Hancock 98 106 87 109 146 Harrison 286 328 440 347 339 Marion 192 257 330 298 289 Marshall 207 256 417 311 296 Monongalia 197 267 346 263 270 Ohio 111 113 145 145 130 Preston 371 475 555 455 434 Taylor 101 135 189 142 146 Tucker 90 97 89 102 86 Wetzel 196 244 396 270 248 Dist. I Subtotal 2,092 2,582 3,418 2,762 2,749 Berkeley 115 147 162 141 151 Grant 161 145 160 140 124 Hampshire 170 184 166 203 176 Hardy 132 132 151 142 123 Jefferson 79 115 115 125 121 Mineral 134 133 148 121 113 Morgan 54 64 65 83 93 Pendleton 88 112 112 112 111 Dist. II Subtotal 933 1,032 1,079 1,067 1,012 Braxton 197 209 307 257 234 Clay 101 120 142 102 102 Lewis 211 249 289 233 250 Nicholas 330 311 287 260 265 Pocahontas 144 142 113 155 109 Randolph 250 247 207 258 213 Upshur 228 302 335 297 255 Webster 156 151 129 100 93 Dist. III Subtotal 1,617 1,731 1,809 1,662 1,521 Fayette 292 278 247 257 289 Greenbrier 308 269 225 254 248 McDowell 200 177 132 105 122 Mercer 176 192 150 129 174 Monroe 184 192 183 231 201 Raleigh 283 280 213 205 211 Summers 219 209 170 158 182 Wyoming 320 262 197 182 190 Dist. IV Subtotal 1,982 1,859 1,517 1,521 1,617 Boone 157 157 125 132 169 Cabell 114 176 125 147 182 Kanawha 285 320 308 296 309 Lincoln 215 229 158 173 218 Logan 181 165 157 141 172 Mason 378 448 469 465 457 Mingo 131 143 106 118 147 Putnam 210 268 235 236 287 Wayne 139 186 129 132 190 Dist. V Subtotal 1,810 2,092 1,812 1,840 2,131 Calhoun 145 164 190 164 147 Doddridge 137 160 216 178 198 Gilmer 132 143 170 142 140 Jackson 302 408 460 447 402 Pleasants 80 88 122 124 109 Ritchie 216 264 327 285 283 Roane 231 256 280 258 252 Tyler 182 181 250 217 209 Wirt 174 205 230 186 200 Wood 328 380 407 362 344 Dist. VI Subtotal 1,927 2,249 2,652 2,363 2,284 State Total 10,361 11,545 12,287 11,215 11,314

