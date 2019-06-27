West Virginia is the first state to educate citizens on Russian interference in elections

Charleston, W. Va. (WOWK) – New videos and Power Point presentations were released Wednesday to further educate West Virginia on foreign interferences in the 2016 and 2018 American elections.

While there is no evidence any votes were changed in recent elections, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says evidence points to Russian meddling.

Warner claims the Russians targeted Americans on social media by using sensitive content such as race and religion to divide the nation.

“They came at us in a 3rd dimension that is the American spirit meddling with our thought process… trying to tear us apart from one another” says Warner.

Warner is hoping the presentation will help educate voters no matter their age before the next election.

He is releasing the presentation at the National Association of Secretaries of State Conference to show the rest of the country how this can help protect our election system for the upcoming 2020 election.