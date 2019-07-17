West Virginia jobs rise while retail trade falls

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – The most recent job report from Workforce West Virginia shows the strongest numbers for jobs from the month of June in more than ten years, but there is one area that continues to decline and that is retail trade.



“We are number one in the nation for income growth in the first quarter of 2019 and that is a really big deal”, says West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Commissioner, Steve Roberts. “Since 2016 West Virginia has added, we are up to the point where we added nearly 30,00 jobs.”

Some of the sector highlights include job increases in mining and logging, education and health services and also construction. There’s a dark side to the new report, however, the loss of retail jobs as the number of businesses closing brick and mortar shops climbs. More than 58-hundred stores have closed in the U.S. this year alone – putting tens of thousands of full and part-time people out of work.

Though Big chain retail stores continue to close local small business owner

justin puett – folklor music exchange owner

“so far really good we have had a lot of people showing their support//it exceeded our expectations and we are actually looking to expand alreaduy and have been here two months.”

puett has seen no issues selling guitars in his short time in the ever-growing elk city area on charleston’s west side…his neighbors next door at “base camp printing” have been there a little longer and have seen a steady incline in business as well