West Virginia lawmaker among rioters in Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP/WOWK) — A West Virginia lawmaker took a video of himself and dozens of supporters of President Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol building.

The video was deleted off his social media page later Wednesday. The footage shows Republican Del. Derrick Evans wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door of the Capitol to breach the building.

The speaker of the House of Delegates, Roger Hanshaw, said Evans will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues about his actions.

“Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years. “I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today. “While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”

Evans was among Trump supporters whose anger over the presidential race led to hundreds storming and occupying the Capitol building.

Evans released the following statement on Facebook regarding the protests.