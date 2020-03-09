West Virginia Lawsuits, Prescription Drug Transparency, & Red Cross Month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, guests discuss the investigation at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, ongoing city and county trials against opioid manufacturers, prescription drug transparency, and Red Cross Month.

Attorney Tony O’Dell talks Clarksburg VA lawsuit

In segment 1, West Virginia Attorney Tony O’Dell talks about the progress in the Clarksburg VA Medical Center investigation, including the first lawsuit filed on behalf of one of the affected families and the significance of the person of interest to the case.

Attorney Rusty Webb talks Huntington, Cabell trial against opioid manufacturers

In segment 2, Attorney Rusty Webb tells us about the Huntington and Cabell County trial against opioid manufacturers, with emphasis on the ultimate outcome he’d like to see as a result of the case.

AARP WV State Director Gaylene Miller talks prescription drug affordability, legislation

In segment 3, AARP WV State Director Gaylene Miller discusses with us some of the legislation going back and forth at the capitol, including prescription drug affordability and transparency, and helping both senior citizens and their family caregivers.

Red Cross WV Region CEO Erica Mani on smoke alarms, coronavirus prep

In segment 4, Erica Mani, Chief Executive Officer at Red Cross WV Region, talks all things Red Cross Month, including the importance of checking and maintaining smoke alarms, the role the organization could play in any coronavirus issues in the Mountain state, and ways you can help the Red Cross this month.

