West Virginia Legislative Session beings with new Senate President

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today both the House of Delegates and State Senate gaveled in for the opening day of the 2021 Legislative Session.

The first order of business in the Senate was to nominate a new Senate President.

The Senate unanimously elected Berkeley County Senator Craig Blair as the new Senate President.

He replaces Mitch Carmichael who was defeated in the primary election.

Today, Blair says he has many goals he wants to reach in his new role, “My number one goal as the Senate President is to facilitate that role of the membership. But with that said, you probably heard me speak up there. Broadband. I need Broadband, fiber broadband throughout this state.”

And newly-elected State Senator Erin Nelson (R) – Kanawha, says he’s on the same page.”Our main goals I think still remain the same, doing what we can to grow business. First and foremost, it is our broadband and you’ll hear that from all of us.”

And even though there are a lot of new members in both the House and Senate, Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo says working together will be key.

We have new leadership in the Senate, we’ve got a lot of new members throughout the House. I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm to move the state forward and I think being able to work together, having super majorities on both sides will make that easier.” State Senator Tom Takubo, (R) Kanawha – Senate Majority Leader

Pandemic or not, leaders say they are ready to move West Virginia forward.

“We’re going press down on the accelerator and move our state forward in a fast, fast fashion.” State Senator Craig Blair, (R) Berkeley – Senate President

