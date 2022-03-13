CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Despite a snowfall of eight inches across the Capital City, state lawmakers were able to make it into the capitol for the final day of the 60 day legislative session. The biggest bill to pass was the 4.65 billion dollar state budget.

West Virginia now has a one billion dollar surplus.

“With these surpluses we’ve been able to generate, we’re trying to address some of those needs that frankly have been deferred for years,” says Del. Paul Espinosa, (R) Jefferson.

And that includes giving every state trooper a ten thousand dollar pay raise. But Democrats worry that other priorities, especially substance abuse and education, are not getting enough attention.

De. Lisa Zukoff, (D) Marshall

“I don’t know how people work at home, but if I have a surplus I pay off my debt. We have a $196 million dollar debt with the teacher’s retirement system,” remarks Del. Lisa Zukoff, (D) Marshall.

Still, others say not enough was done to help the 7,000 foster children in West Virginia. And a proposed 15 percent pay raise for child protective services workers was not guaranteed through legislation.

“A lot of the most important provisions from that bill have been removed. So we’ll see how it winds up. After passing a budget, taking care of this foster care crisis should be our top priority,” commented Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

Many agree the year’s biggest achievements were several bills aimed at spurring economic development, including bringing Nucor Steel and one thousand new jobs to Mason County.

“We passed several pieces of legislation to help our economy bring more businesses into the state. So yes, we hope it’s a start,” says Del. Guy Ward, (R) Marion.

Also heading to the Governor’s Desk, a bill to put video cameras in all special needs classrooms, after cases of criminal abuse were documented.

The bill to give every state employee a five percent pay raise will be going though. But the governor’s proposal to give all of those workers an additional 2.5 percent bonus? Well, that is not going to happen.