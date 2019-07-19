West Virginia Legislature returns next week

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Members of the House of Delegates will convene at noon on Monday. The full State Senate will be back on Tuesday. Lawmakers must pass various supplemental spending bills including $63-million dollars in local school aid from the recent Education Reform Bill.

“That bill that was passed by both Houses and signed by the Governor provides additional education funding for every county in West Virginia. And as a part of that we now have to authorize that spending. So we actually have to make the appropriation now,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, (R) Clay.

There will also be more bond sales approved, providing millions of dollars for major road projects around the state.

“Well obviously we are so frustrated with the care and concern for our roads and our transportation infrastructure. We’ve put incredible emphasis on it. We’ve invested huge amounts of money,” said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson – Senate President.

There will also be another meeting of the Joint Committee on Flooding looking at disaster aid progress – or lack of it – from the 2016 floods.

“Normally Special Sessions cost taxpayers about $35-thousand dollars per day. But many Delegates and Senators will already be here for the July Interim Committee meetings, so some of those costs will be offset,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.