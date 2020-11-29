West Virginia loses 11 more to COVID-19 while adding more than 1,150 new positive cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia health officials reported another 11 fatalities related to COVID-19 Sunday morning, and also reported 1,152 new cases in the past 24 hours. The overall death toll since March now stands at 729.
1,387), Jackson (695), Jefferson (1,353), Kanawha (5,659), Lewis (241), Lincoln (424), Logan (1,049), Marion (883), Marshall (1,214), Mason (474), McDowell (621), Mercer (1,330), Mineral (1,255), Mingo (984), Monongalia (3,307), Monroe (374), Morgan (287), Nicholas (345), Ohio (1,525), Pendleton (104), Pleasants (93), Pocahontas (173), Preston (620), Putnam (1,968), Raleigh (1,583), Randolph (689), Ritchie (177), Roane (180), Summers (273), Taylor (339), Tucker (140), Tyler (139), Upshur (508), Wayne (1,018), Webster (68), Wetzel (411), Wirt (111), Wood (2,547), Wyoming (746).
Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.
Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:
November 29, 2020
Monroe County
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV
Berkeley County
- 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV
- 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
Hampshire County
- 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV
Harrison County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)
Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV
- 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Marshall County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV
Mingo County
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, The Store House-The Gilbert Food Bank, 41 Snowflake Lane, Gilbert, WV
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV
Ohio County
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV
- 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV
Taylor County
- 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV
Wirt County
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Wood County
- 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)
Wyoming County
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV
