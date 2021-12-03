West Virginia man admits pocketing nonprofit funds

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to defrauding a nonprofit group.

Walter Greenhowe of Dunbar entered the plea in federal court Thursday to three counts of wire fraud. Greenhowe was president of the community improvement nonprofit for the Dunbar, Pinewood and Institute areas of Kanawha County.

According to court records, Greenhowe admitted using the nonprofit’s debit card from 2014 to 2018 to pocket more than $130,000 from ATMs at various roadside gaming parlors. Greenhowe admitted the transactions were unauthorized by the nonprofit.

Greenhowe faces up to 60 years in prison. Sentencing has been set for March 3.