West Virginia man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a small child

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

McCallister [Courtesy of Fayette County]

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) –  A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a small child. 

William Cole McCallister is accused of luring a small child into his home, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. 

McCallister is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse by a custodian/guardian/parent, troopers said.

McCallister will now await court proceedings.

