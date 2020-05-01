West Virginia man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a small child

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused a small child.

William Cole McCallister is accused of luring a small child into his home, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

McCallister is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse by a custodian/guardian/parent, troopers said.

McCallister will now await court proceedings.

