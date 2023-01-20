KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two employees around 5:30 p.m. saying they had witnessed someone cutting wire that was part of an active line, disturbing the service to the area.

Lowell Parsons, 42, of Kenna, West Virginia was seen leaving the area by employees and then located by deputies having the cut wire in the bed of his pickup truck, according to KCSO.

Mr. Parsons was placed under arrest for one felony count of grand larceny and one felony count of destruction of property. He was arraigned at Kanawha County Magistrate Court and has a bond set at $10,000.

He is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail.