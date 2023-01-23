CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a loaded handgun while being a felon.

According to court documents Charles Ryan Tucker, 45, of Mammoth, fled on foot when officers tried to arrest him on a state warrant in Cedar Grove, West Virginia on Jan. 13. Tucker was caught and while resisting arrest, officers found a loaded 9mm pistol holstered on his belt.

Tucker is not allowed to have a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for breaking and entering on May 3, 2021, and grand larceny on Jan. 26, 2015, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Tucker is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.