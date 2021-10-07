West Virginia man sentenced in drug conspiracy in connection to Cassie Johnson’s death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man involved in the events that led up to the fatal shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was sentenced in court today.

Richard Chapman owned the house on Garrison Avenue Patrolman Johnson was responding to when she was fatally shot. The man accused in her murder, Joshua Phillips, had allegedly gone to the home to buy drugs. He and two other people were charged with conspiracy regarding allegedly selling drugs, not in connection to Johnson’s death.

According to the court, Chapman was sentenced to 1 to three years in prison, which is to be served after he completes an unrelated sentence in Putnam County. He also faces a $10,000 fine.