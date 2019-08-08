West Virginia man sentenced to second life term for 2014 murder

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a second life term in the shooting death of a motorist on I-81 in Chambersburg.

Authorities say 42-year-old John Strawser Jr. is already serving a life sentence for a murder in 2015 and this second life sentence will run consecutive to it.

Strawser, also known as the “I-81-shooter,” was convicted of first-degree murder.

In 2014 Strawser was driving a pickup truck when he opened fire and rammed an SUV driven by 28-year-old Timothy Davison, killing Davison.

Davison was driving home to Maine when Strawser rammed his SUV into a median before circling back to shoot him again. Strawser was sentenced to life back in April of 2015 in the killing of West Virginia resident, Amy Lou Buckingham. Strawser is serving his sentence in West Virginia.