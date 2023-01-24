ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)– A man was struck by a vehicle while walking along the 400 block of Fairview Drive in St. Albans, West Virginia at around 8 p.m. on Monday.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, after the victim, a 25-year-old male was hit by a red SUV, the driver fled the scene traveling toward Strawberry Road.
Deputies say the victim was transported to CAMC General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to call The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.