ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK)– A man was struck by a vehicle while walking along the 400 block of Fairview Drive in St. Albans, West Virginia at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, after the victim, a 25-year-old male was hit by a red SUV, the driver fled the scene traveling toward Strawberry Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say the victim was transported to CAMC General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to call The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.