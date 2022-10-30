CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston.

WVMBI Grand Championship trophy 2022

46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest.

Results are broken down by class as follows:

  • Chapmanville HS
  • Scott HS
  • Lincoln County HS
  • Wyoming East HS
  • Ravenswood HS
  • Martinsburg HS
  • Woodrow Wilson HS
  • Capital HS
  • Capital HS
  • Greenbrier East HS
  • Hurricane HS
  • Hurricane HS
  • Hurricane HS
  • Hurricane HS
  • Musselman HS’s Frankenstein Prop
  • Musselman HS
  • Cabell Midland HS
  • Cabell Midland HS
  • Cabell Midland HS
  • Cabell Midland HS wins WV Governor’s Cup Title


Class D2

  • Best Soloist: Trombone Webster County
  • Best Drum Major: Westside
  • Best Auxiliary: Bluefield
  • Best Percussion: Bluefield

Class D2 Band Awards

  • 3rd Place Bluefield
  • 2nd Place Calhoun County
  • 1st Place: St. Marys

Class D1

  • Best Soloist: Trumpet – Poca
  • Best Drum Major: Parkersburg
  • Best Auxiliary: Poca
  • Best Percussion: Parkersburg

Class D1 Band Awards

  • 3rd Place: Sissonville
  • 2nd Place: Parkersburg
  • 1st Place: Poca

Class C

  • Best Soloist: Trumpet – Shady Spring
  • Best Drum Major: Paden City
  • Best Auxiliary: Paden City
  • Best Percussion: Paden City

Class C Band Awards

  • 3rd Place: Williamstown
  • 2nd Place: Shady Spring
  • 1st Place: Paden City

Class B

  • Best Soloist: Trumpet Philip Barbour
  • Best Drum Major: Princeton
  • Best Auxiliary: Hurricane
  • Best Percussion: Princeton

Class B Band Awards

  • 3rd Place: Philip Barbour
  • 2nd Place: Greenbrier East
  • 1st Place: Hurricane

Class A

  • Best Soloist: French Horn – Cabell Midland
  • Best Drum Major: Cabell Midland
  • Best Auxiliary: Cabell Midland
  • Best Percussion: Cabell Midland

Class A Band Awards

  • 3rd Place: Parkersburg South
  • 2nd Place: Musselman
  • 1st Place: Cabell Midland

Best Overall Twirler: Parkersburg South

Best Overall Majorettes: Richwood

Miss Majorette Runner Up: Braylin Criner Braxton County

Miss Majorette: Macie Watkins Parkersburg South

Best Overall Dance Team: Princeton

Best Dressed Director: Tim James Cabell Midland

Old Gold Division Awards:

  • Best Music: Cabell Midland
  • Best Marching: Cabell Midland
  • Best General Effect: Cabell Midland
  • 2nd Runner Up: Hurricane
  • 1st Runner Up: Musselman
  • Grand Champion: Cabell Midland

Blue Division Awards:

  • Best Music: Paden City
  • Best Marching: Paden City
  • Best General Effect: Paden City
  • 2nd Runner Up: Williamstown
  • 1st Runner Up: Shady Spring
  • Grand Champion: Paden City

Drums at the Capitol Winner: Philip Barbour

Show Band Competition

  • 2nd Runner Up: Oak Hill
  • 1st Runner Up: Philip Barbour
  • Show Band Champion: Richwood

Overall Awards for 11th WVMBI:

  • 4th Runner Up: Paden City
  • 3rd Runner Up: Greenbrier East
  • 2nd Runner Up: Hurricane
  • 1st Runner-Up: Musselman
  • West Virginia State Honor Band: Cabell Midland

Governor’s Cup Final Standings:

  • 4th Runner Up: Capital
  • 3rd Runner Up: Philip Barbour
  • 2nd Runner Up: Greenbrier East
  • 1st Runner Up: Hurricane
  • Grand Champion: Cabell Midland