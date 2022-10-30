CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston.
46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest.
Results are broken down by class as follows:
Class D2
- Best Soloist: Trombone Webster County
- Best Drum Major: Westside
- Best Auxiliary: Bluefield
- Best Percussion: Bluefield
Class D2 Band Awards
- 3rd Place Bluefield
- 2nd Place Calhoun County
- 1st Place: St. Marys
Class D1
- Best Soloist: Trumpet – Poca
- Best Drum Major: Parkersburg
- Best Auxiliary: Poca
- Best Percussion: Parkersburg
Class D1 Band Awards
- 3rd Place: Sissonville
- 2nd Place: Parkersburg
- 1st Place: Poca
Class C
- Best Soloist: Trumpet – Shady Spring
- Best Drum Major: Paden City
- Best Auxiliary: Paden City
- Best Percussion: Paden City
Class C Band Awards
- 3rd Place: Williamstown
- 2nd Place: Shady Spring
- 1st Place: Paden City
Class B
- Best Soloist: Trumpet Philip Barbour
- Best Drum Major: Princeton
- Best Auxiliary: Hurricane
- Best Percussion: Princeton
Class B Band Awards
- 3rd Place: Philip Barbour
- 2nd Place: Greenbrier East
- 1st Place: Hurricane
Class A
- Best Soloist: French Horn – Cabell Midland
- Best Drum Major: Cabell Midland
- Best Auxiliary: Cabell Midland
- Best Percussion: Cabell Midland
Class A Band Awards
- 3rd Place: Parkersburg South
- 2nd Place: Musselman
- 1st Place: Cabell Midland
Best Overall Twirler: Parkersburg South
Best Overall Majorettes: Richwood
Miss Majorette Runner Up: Braylin Criner Braxton County
Miss Majorette: Macie Watkins Parkersburg South
Best Overall Dance Team: Princeton
Best Dressed Director: Tim James Cabell Midland
Old Gold Division Awards:
- Best Music: Cabell Midland
- Best Marching: Cabell Midland
- Best General Effect: Cabell Midland
- 2nd Runner Up: Hurricane
- 1st Runner Up: Musselman
- Grand Champion: Cabell Midland
Blue Division Awards:
- Best Music: Paden City
- Best Marching: Paden City
- Best General Effect: Paden City
- 2nd Runner Up: Williamstown
- 1st Runner Up: Shady Spring
- Grand Champion: Paden City
Drums at the Capitol Winner: Philip Barbour
Show Band Competition
- 2nd Runner Up: Oak Hill
- 1st Runner Up: Philip Barbour
- Show Band Champion: Richwood
Overall Awards for 11th WVMBI:
- 4th Runner Up: Paden City
- 3rd Runner Up: Greenbrier East
- 2nd Runner Up: Hurricane
- 1st Runner-Up: Musselman
- West Virginia State Honor Band: Cabell Midland
Governor’s Cup Final Standings:
- 4th Runner Up: Capital
- 3rd Runner Up: Philip Barbour
- 2nd Runner Up: Greenbrier East
- 1st Runner Up: Hurricane
- Grand Champion: Cabell Midland