CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston.

WVMBI Grand Championship trophy 2022

46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest.

Results are broken down by class as follows:

Chapmanville HS

Scott HS

Lincoln County HS

Wyoming East HS

Ravenswood HS

Martinsburg HS

Woodrow Wilson HS

Capital HS

Capital HS

Greenbrier East HS

Hurricane HS

Hurricane HS

Hurricane HS

Hurricane HS

Musselman HS’s Frankenstein Prop

Musselman HS

Cabell Midland HS

Cabell Midland HS

Cabell Midland HS

Cabell Midland HS wins WV Governor’s Cup Title



Class D2

Best Soloist: Trombone Webster County

Best Drum Major: Westside

Best Auxiliary: Bluefield

Best Percussion: Bluefield

Class D2 Band Awards

3rd Place Bluefield

2nd Place Calhoun County

1st Place: St. Marys

Class D1

Best Soloist: Trumpet – Poca

Best Drum Major: Parkersburg

Best Auxiliary: Poca

Best Percussion: Parkersburg

Class D1 Band Awards

3rd Place: Sissonville

2nd Place: Parkersburg

1st Place: Poca

Class C

Best Soloist: Trumpet – Shady Spring

Best Drum Major: Paden City

Best Auxiliary: Paden City

Best Percussion: Paden City

Class C Band Awards

3rd Place: Williamstown

2nd Place: Shady Spring

1st Place: Paden City

Class B

Best Soloist: Trumpet Philip Barbour

Best Drum Major: Princeton

Best Auxiliary: Hurricane

Best Percussion: Princeton

Class B Band Awards

3rd Place: Philip Barbour

2nd Place: Greenbrier East

1st Place: Hurricane

Class A

Best Soloist: French Horn – Cabell Midland

Best Drum Major: Cabell Midland

Best Auxiliary: Cabell Midland

Best Percussion: Cabell Midland

Class A Band Awards

3rd Place: Parkersburg South

2nd Place: Musselman

1st Place: Cabell Midland

Best Overall Twirler: Parkersburg South

Best Overall Majorettes: Richwood

Miss Majorette Runner Up: Braylin Criner Braxton County

Miss Majorette: Macie Watkins Parkersburg South

Best Overall Dance Team: Princeton

Best Dressed Director: Tim James Cabell Midland

Old Gold Division Awards:

Best Music: Cabell Midland

Best Marching: Cabell Midland

Best General Effect: Cabell Midland

2nd Runner Up: Hurricane

1st Runner Up: Musselman

Grand Champion: Cabell Midland

Blue Division Awards:

Best Music: Paden City

Best Marching: Paden City

Best General Effect: Paden City

2nd Runner Up: Williamstown

1st Runner Up: Shady Spring

Grand Champion: Paden City

Drums at the Capitol Winner: Philip Barbour

Show Band Competition

2nd Runner Up: Oak Hill

1st Runner Up: Philip Barbour

Show Band Champion: Richwood

Overall Awards for 11th WVMBI:

4th Runner Up: Paden City

3rd Runner Up: Greenbrier East

2nd Runner Up: Hurricane

1st Runner-Up: Musselman

West Virginia State Honor Band: Cabell Midland

Governor’s Cup Final Standings: