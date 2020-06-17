West Virginia mayor accused of taking flood relief money

RICHWOOD, WV (AP) — A mayor in West Virginia has been accused of taking federal flood relief funds intended for her city and paying herself extra money for working on a flood recovery team.
News outlets report Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen was indicted on federal felony charges Monday following a probe into her time as a recorder for the city during a flood in 2016.
The indictment alleges Drennen was paid for working with the relief team even before the group existed and after it was disbanded. She faces two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and one count of a fraudulent scheme.
