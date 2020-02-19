West Virginia motorist charged with fatally striking bicyclist

KINGWOOD, WV (AP) – A West Virginia motorist has been charged with fatally striking a bicyclist.

State Police charged 27-year-old Tara Lorissa Evans of Bruceton Mills with involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless driving and the illegal use of a cellphone while driving. News outlets report a criminal complaint was filed in Preston County Magistrate Court.

The complaint said 37-year-old Robin Ames of Bruceton Mills was dead at the scene of Monday’s accident on Old State Route 73.

The complaint said Evans told police she was looking at her cellphone when Ames was struck. Evans has been released on bond following her arraignment.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories