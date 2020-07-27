West Virginia offers voting options for 2020 General Election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Secretary of State Mac Warner has issued guidelines for voters to participate in the November General Election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warner announced July 27, 2020, West Virginia has developed and will offer voters a free, easy-to-use online absentee ballot request portal for the 2020 General Election. Beginning Aug. 11, 2020, voters will be able to complete an application using the Absentee Ballot Application Portal.

The online absentee ballot application option will allow county clerks to focus resources and responses to voters who request an absentee ballot by mail or phone call.

Voters who do not have access to the portal may still request an absentee ballot application form by contacting their county clerks by phone, email, or fax. The form will be mailed upon request, according to Warner.

“West Virginia voters should never have to choose between their health and their right to vote. Let me be very clear. Any voter concerned about their health and safety because of COVID-19 will have the option to vote by absentee ballot.” West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner

All voters confined to their home during the in-person voting period because of COVID-19 concerns may apply to their county clerk for an absentee ballot.

All a voter needs to do is simply select “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined” as the excuse for completing an absentee ballot application.

All voters can check their registration and polling location ahead of the November election at GoVoteWV.com.

The last day to register to vote or to update your current voter registration is Oct. 13, 2020.

