West Virginia officials hopeful Mountain State is trending in positive direction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of coronavirus cases in West Virginia took a big jump Tuesday, after more than five dozen patients and employees at a Wayne County nursing home tested positive for the virus.

30 employees and 36 patients at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19. As of 5 P.M. Tuesday evening, the total number of cases to 694, with 92 in Kanawha County. A 62-year-old Marion County man became the state’s tenth death.

“I am really concerned about the Wayne nursing home, we have lots and lots of positives down there now,” Gov. Jim justice said.

According to officials at the Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 36 patients and 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Governor, the West Virginia National Guard and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is working closely with the county health department to help.

Despite that, top health officials say the Mountain State continues to trend in a positive direction.

“West Virginia is really leading the country in the response that you the citizens have been able to do,” added Dr. Clay Marsh.

“We got to be cautious. I don’t want people to be dancing in the streets just yet, but we are getting there and we are getting better.” Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice said he’s hopeful that businesses can soon reopen, kids can go back to school and the June 9th primary can continue as expected. As for when or if school will be back in session for West Virginia students, the Governor said the decision would not be made lightly. Currently, schools remain closed till the end of April.

As for when or if WV schools will be back in session by the end of the year, Gov. says he is "hopeful" that they will be able to get students and teachers back for even a little bit of time. The decision will be based on expert guidance. — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) April 14, 2020

The Governor also took the time, to remind West Virginians about the importance of the census. Right now, the Mountain State has the lowest response rate across the country.

