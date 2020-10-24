West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky hit 99.9% complete in 2020 Census

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 99.9% of housing units and addresses have been accounted for in West Virginia. 

The U.S Census Bureau reported that 56% of West Virginians self-responded to the census while 43% were counted through nonresponse follow up which means census field workers followed up with non-responding households.

Kentucky and Ohio also reached 99.9% complete. Kentucky hit 68% in self-response and 31% in nonresponse follow up. Meanwhile Ohio hit 70% in self-response and 29% in nonresponse follow up.

