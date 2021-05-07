West Virginia Power’s Promotional Schedule Is Here!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We sent the Director of Fun at 13 News, Bryan Hughes, to Appalachian Power Park to find out about some of the exciting events happening this year. The West Virginia Power are going pull out all the stops for this post-pandemic season!

“Baseball is back and so is Elvis to kick off the season on May 28th followed by an action-packed calendar of events that will entertain our fans from the first pitch of the season to the last,” Power President Chuck Domino said.

Power Manager of Promotions Lindsey Webb says “This season’s promotions are bigger and better than ever. We have A Nine Inning Carnival planned for every game and we can’t wait to welcome you to the show.”

Highlighting the impressive schedule is the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Weekend, Independence Day Celebration, Legends of Wrestling, Faith and Family Night, World Famous Hot Dog Vendor, Diamond Dig and a Used Cars Giveaway.

New to the ballpark this season is Family Funday Sunday which features two dollars off all tickets and one-dollar hot dogs.