West Virginia prepares for additional openings; advises caution

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Traffic is already picking up in some parts of the state as the Memorial Day weekend approaches. Many shopping malls will open back up tomorrow, and the Governor has also ordered the opening of the Hatfield-McCoy trails and the state’s whitewater rafting industry. But with more tourists and shoppers coming in, the risk is increased.

“So as we open back up again, it’s really important that people pay a lot of attention to protecting themselves,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

“If you go out and you go into a store, or you go into a public place, wear your mask,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia.

While Mountain State parks and campgrounds are only open to state residents so far, anyone from West Virginia will now get a 30-percent discount until the end of summer. But that won’t help people such as Joyce Kilburn who we met this week. She lost her job in March but is still being denied unemployment checks.

“I can’t get my car repaired. My car payments is past due. My insurance is past due. I’m very frustrated,” said Joyce Kilburn, who still has no unemployment checks.

Kilburn says she has now received two calls from Justice’s office, about her case. We know of hundreds of other unpaid claims just like hers.

“I can tell you WorkForce staff continues to work to process claims, and to address various issues related to those claims,” said Scott Adkins, WorkForce West Virginia.

So far WorkForce has paid out $600 million dollars, for 200,000 unemployed West Virginians.

“And we are told the problem may get worse before it gets better. West Virginia has an unemployment rate of 15 percent now, and the governor says that may balloon to 22 percent in the next few weeks,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

