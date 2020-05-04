Need food for your kids this summer? WV Gov. Justice announces help

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice said the Mountain State has a positive infection rate of 2.3%. Only Alaska and Montana have lower rates, and all of West Virginia’s neighboring states are significantly higher. The governor also announced once the school year officially ends in June, parents will get a monthly 300-dollar SNAP benefit card, for each of their children, to help feed them through summer.

“There’s more than 231,000 children in the Mountain State that are eligible. It’s unbelievable. That’s all there is to it,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

As more restaurants, places of worship and other offices begin to reopen, there is a concern among public health leaders that people will believe life is back to normal. It isn’t.

“Really, still have that same physical distancing component, and those face covering guidances that are critical. With our businesses coming back online, they should still maximize use of tele-work and delivery services,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

The State has also completed testing on every nursing home employee and resident in the Mountain State, but the results of those tests are still not finalized.

“The third week of the re-opening of the state economy begins next Monday. The Governor says in a few days he will have a list of what types of business can reopen, along with the guidelines,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For more information, visit wvde.us/COVID19.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.