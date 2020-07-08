CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision came after a board vote Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
The cancellation includes the festival, which was scheduled for Oct 1-4, 2020. This also includes all pre-festival activities including the pageants and the parade.
The board is considering the possibility of offering virtual events and socially distanced activities. Future details of any plans will be announced on our website and Facebook page as they become available.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ivy League cancels college football season for fall 2020, will reevaluate playing sports in January 2021
- More than 200 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, Monongalia County sees spike
- Man in stolen SUV arrested after crashing into woman in stolen car, police say
- Charleston man pleads guilty for ‘historic 2016 floods’ fraud
- Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen
- Tractor-trailer left on side after I-77 South crash
- Woman claims she was scammed out of thousands on Venmo
- West Virginia man pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in wife’s death
- West Virginia Pumpkin Festival canceled for 2020
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 60,181 cases, 2,991 deaths reported