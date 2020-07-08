West Virginia Pumpkin Festival canceled for 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came after a board vote Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The cancellation includes the festival, which was scheduled for Oct 1-4, 2020. This also includes all pre-festival activities including the pageants and the parade.

The board is considering the possibility of offering virtual events and socially distanced activities. Future details of any plans will be announced on our website and Facebook page as they become available.

