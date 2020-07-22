CLARKSBURG, WV — Even with social distancing measures in place, summer is here and cookouts are in full swing with grills sizzling with a variety of classics like hamburgers, bratwursts and hot dogs.
In honor of National Hot Dog Day, the barbecue enthusiast site, Seriously Smoked, tracked down geotagged social posts on Twitter for the past month to create a map and list of the top 10 states for hot dog enthusiasts.
Listed below are the top 10 states. Many are located in the Midwest, but West Virginia takes the crown for hot dog enthusiasm.
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- Iowa
- South Dakota
- Alaska
- North Dakota
- Illinois
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
To view a breakdown of how tweets are geotagging works, click here.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Beshear gives Kentucky COVID-19 update
- Teen dies in Huntington crash
- West Virginia ranks as No. 1 state for hot dog lovers
- President Trump, Barr to expand anti-crime surge to several US cities
- NFL says fans attending games will be required to wear face coverings
- $600 unemployment benefit: GOP reportedly discussing extension of soon-to-expire boost
- DeWine issues mask mandate for all Ohioans
- Man facing charges after assaulting police officer and throwing rocks at a bus
- Report: Shane Lyons petitioned NCAA Board of Governors for “patient approach” regarding fall championships
- Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears