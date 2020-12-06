Coronavirus Updates
West Virginia reports 1,400 new Covid-19 cases and nine additional deaths

by: Rod C. Jackson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia state health officials reported the state’s death toll associated with the novel coronavirus now stands at 838 with the addition of nine names Sunday.

The state says there are currently more than 19,000 active cases and statewide the cumulative percent of positive cases stands at 3.84 percent. In March Governor Jim Justice began shutting down the state when the rate topped 3.0 percent.

CASES PER COUNTYBarbour (507), Berkeley (3,847), Boone (715), Braxton (149), Brooke (799), Cabell (3,366), Calhoun (90), Clay (149), Doddridge (138), Fayette (1,257), Gilmer (222), Grant (485), Greenbrier (659), Hampshire (443), Hancock (966), Hardy (388), Harrison (1,682), Jackson (779), Jefferson (1,584), Kanawha (6,264), Lewis (278), Lincoln (479), Logan (1,141), Marion (1,057), Marshall (1,508), Mason (649), McDowell (677), Mercer (1,495), Mineral (1,568), Mingo (1,040), Monongalia (3,626), Monroe (414), Morgan (342), Nicholas (412), Ohio (1,791), Pendleton (130), Pleasants (123), Pocahontas (270), Preston (823), Putnam (2,237), Raleigh (1,781), Randolph (785), Ritchie (209), Roane (218), Summers (297), Taylor (425), Tucker (190), Tyler (182), Upshur (567), Wayne (1,177), Webster (80), Wetzel (473), Wirt (134), Wood (3,066), Wyoming (864).

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 6, 2020

Hancock County

Jackson County

Nicholas County

December 7, 2020

Barbour County

Berkeley County

Cabell County

Grant County

Hancock County

Harrison County

Jefferson County

Marshall County

Mason County

Mineral County

Mingo County

Nicholas County

Taylor County

Wayne County

Wirt County

Wood County

Wyoming County

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.

