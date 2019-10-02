West Virginia Secretary of State’s office speaks on election security

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s office held a press conference Tuesday to discuss election security.

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and Secretary of State Mac Warner wants to reinforce the importance of a fair election.

“Let’s all take this month, cybersecurity month, to focus on security. We use the slogan ‘protect, detect, correct’ as a way to keep in mind all that needs to be done in the cyber arena”, says Secretary Warner.

During the 2018 election, the Secretary of State’s office detected activity that may have been an attempt to break into West Virginia’s mobile voting process. Although no votes were changed, the investigation is still ongoing.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart states, “We’re serious about maintaining the integrity of our election system and we will prosecute those folks who violate federal law”.

As the 2020 election approaches, the Secretary of State’s office says they’re taking extra precautions while continuing to use mobile voting.