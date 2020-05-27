West Virginia sees spike in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports a spike in cases of COVID-19.

There are 32 new cases of the virus. There are 104 total cases in Randolph County where the Huttonville Correctional Facility is located.

As of 5 p.m., on May 27, 2020, there have been 89,460 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19:

1,899 total cases

1,207 recoveries

74 deaths

The cumulative percent positive is 2.12%

Cases by county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (286/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (58/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (47/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (164/3), Kanawha (214/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/8), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (16/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (104/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

