MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Mason County in December to bring awareness to driving under the influence.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on WV Route 2 near the intersection of old Route 35 just outside Point Pleasant near the Bartow Jones Memorial Bridge.

The WVSP says troopers have designated an alternate checkpoint sight along WV Route 35 near Lock 11 Road Outside of Point Pleasant.

Troopers say during the checkpoint, their focus will be enforcing the law against driving under the influence, but will also conduct enforcements on reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt violations.

WVSP is encouraging anyone who sees instances of drunken driving, reckless driving, criminal violations or even stranded drivers to use the State Police “SP (77) system” to report the incident. Drivers can use a hands free cellular device to dial *SP (*77) and contact the nearest WVSP detachment.