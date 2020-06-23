West Virginia State University in-person homecoming events canceled except football game

INSTITUTE, WV (AP) — Officials at West Virginia State University said all in-person homecoming activities will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said that homecoming activities scheduled between Sept. 24-26, including class reunions and a parade, would be cancelled. The only event not cancelled is the Sept. 26 football game against Notre Dame College.

That game will take place with reduced fan attendance. The university plans for face-to-face classes this fall with a modified academic calendar. More safety precautions for the fall semester will be announced soon.

