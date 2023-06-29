KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday means colleges can no longer admit students based on their race.

The national NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson released a statement following the ruling, stating the NAACP will continue to fight to hold institutions accountable to embrace diversity no matter what.

“Let me be clear – affirmative action exists because we cannot rely on colleges, universities, and employers to enact admissions and hiring practices that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion,” Johnson said. “Race plays an undeniable role in shaping the identities of and quality of life for Black Americans. In a society still scarred by the wounds of racial disparities, the Supreme Court has displayed a willful ignorance of our reality.”

The Charleston NAACP branch President Rev. Ron English said Thursday’s ruling will impact every university across the country uniquely.

“The decision really stabs at the heart of a fair and just legal system for education and shows a bias that is not really surprising in this particular moment in our history,” English said.

English believes this ruling will bring more unity among NAACP branches and similar organizations that will keep fighting for opportunities for students and people of color.

“I’m hopeful and believe that that will gunner more attention in the direction of what needs to be fixed rather than what has failed,” English said.

The ruling is evoking mixed emotions in college students.

Some West Virginia State University (WVSU) students said this is a step backward in terms of prioritizing representation. Others said they were happy with the ruling.

“I think it’s good because I don’t think anything should be based on race,” recent West Virginia State University graduate Kaihao Chang said. “When I tried to apply for jobs, they always ask me what race you are, and I think it’s good for different students to apply because they won’t get accepted or rejected just because of their race”

Some students said they’re worried Thursday’s ruling will harm representation for students of color nationwide, and they worry protected universities, like WVSU, a historically black college, will be affected.

“If if we take that away, there’d be no such thing as HBCU because they can’t represent the Black race or other race, so I just think it definitely has an effect,” Chang said.

“It’s very teeter-tottery-ish. It might give people fair opportunities, or there might be more discrimination,” senior WVSU student Lucina Suah said.

Some students even said they’re worried about how Thursday’s ruling will affect scholarships aimed at helping minority students.

“When it comes to scholarships, I don’t think we should go in that nature because scholarships are there because those people are already at a disadvantage,” Suah said.