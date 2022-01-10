West Virginia students honored by HHOMA for Project on Racism Contest, poster competition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will be hosting a virtual award ceremony to honor and celebrate the winners of the Project on Racism contest and the annual Poster Competition.
Students could submit a poster, an essay, or a film project to be eligible to win a gift card.
“We are overjoyed to have had so many talented West Virginia students participate in this year’s creative contests,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson.
A press release says that K-12 students could enter the poster competition and the essay and film competition could have submissions from students from first grade to twelfth grade.
For the poster competition, they say that artwork had to be focused on the quote from Martin Luther King Jr.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”Martin Luther King Jr.
The following students are this year’s poster award recipients:
Grade K-5
1st Place
Mason Toler
Road Branch Elementary, 2nd Grade
Mixed Media
Grade 6-8
1st Place
Jasmine Leigh Breedlove
Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade
Acrylic Media
1st Place
Alana Garcia
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media
1st Place
Maya Panta
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media
2nd Place
Jackson Schroder
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media
2nd Place
Alex Bieri
Park Middle School, 7th Grade
Mixed Media
2nd Place
Addison Cox
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media
3rd Place
Bria Donatelli
Park Middle School, 8th Grade
Mixed Media
3rd Place
Ava Ford
Park Middle School, 7th Grade
Mixed Media
3rd Place
Brianna N. Holley
Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade
Acrylic Media
Grade 9-12
1st Place
Alayna H. Garst
Williamstown High School, 10th Grade
Mixed Media
1st Place
Angel J. Todd
South Charleston High School, 11th Grade
1st Place
Erica O. Watkins
Lincoln County High School, 12th Grade
Acrylic Media
2nd Place
Kylie Robin Browning
Lincoln County High School, 9th Grade
Chalk & Acrylic Media
2nd Place
Zyan J. Faulkner
South Charleston High School, 12th Grade
3rd Place
Elizabeth F. Williams
Independence High School, 10th Grade
The Project on Racism essay or film contest had to focus on this quote from Martin Luther King Jr.
“The quality, not the longevity, of one’s life is what is important.”Martin Luther King Jr.
The following students are this year’s essay award recipients:
Grade 1-5
1st Place
Makenna Murray
West Liberty Elementary School, 4th Grade
2nd Place
Olivia Diehl
Bethlehem Elementary School, 4th Grade
3rd Place
Kole Cunningham
Bethlehem Elementary School, 5th Grade
Grade 6-8
1st Place
Sydney Burke
Wheeling Country Day School, 8th Grade
2nd Place
Anna Contraguerro
Wheeling Country Day School, 8th Grade
3rd Place
Camdyn Harris
West Side Middle School, 8th Grade
Grade 9-12
1st Place
Luke Snuffer
Mount Hope Christian Academy, 10th Grade
2nd Place
Caroline Ringwald
Woodrow Wilson High School, 10th Grade
3rd Place
Eden Miller
Mount Hope Christian Academy, 11th Grade
The following students are this year’s film award recipients:
Grade 5-8
1st Place
Thomas Browning
Beckley Stratton Middle School, 8th Grade
2nd Place
Lily Tennant
West Liberty Elementary School, 5th Grade
3rd Place
Wheeling Country Day School
Grade 9-12
1st Place
Wheeling Park High School TV & Radio Department
2nd Place
Greenbrier East High School Advanced Theater Class
The press release gives details on where to view the ceremony. The virtual ceremony can be viewed on HHMOA’s Facebook or YouTube page on Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. or on Jan. 17 on West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel, at 8:30 p.m. following the broadcast of the annual Ecumenical Service. The program for the ceremony can be found by clicking here.
The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the Beta Beta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, presented the 38th annual Poster Competition.
The Project on Racism Contest was presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the YWCA Wheeling.