West Virginia students honored by HHOMA for Project on Racism Contest, poster competition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will be hosting a virtual award ceremony to honor and celebrate the winners of the Project on Racism contest and the annual Poster Competition.

Students could submit a poster, an essay, or a film project to be eligible to win a gift card.

“We are overjoyed to have had so many talented West Virginia students participate in this year’s creative contests,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson.

A press release says that K-12 students could enter the poster competition and the essay and film competition could have submissions from students from first grade to twelfth grade.

For the poster competition, they say that artwork had to be focused on the quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Martin Luther King Jr.

The following students are this year’s poster award recipients:

Grade K-5

1st Place

Mason Toler

Road Branch Elementary, 2nd Grade

Mixed Media

Grade 6-8

1st Place

Jasmine Leigh Breedlove

Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade

Acrylic Media

1st Place

Alana Garcia

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

1st Place

Maya Panta

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

2nd Place

Jackson Schroder

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

2nd Place

Alex Bieri

Park Middle School, 7th Grade

Mixed Media

2nd Place

Addison Cox

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

3rd Place

Bria Donatelli

Park Middle School, 8th Grade

Mixed Media

3rd Place

Ava Ford

Park Middle School, 7th Grade

Mixed Media

3rd Place

Brianna N. Holley

Hamlin PK-8 School, 7th Grade

Acrylic Media

Grade 9-12

1st Place

Alayna H. Garst

Williamstown High School, 10th Grade

Mixed Media

1st Place

Angel J. Todd

South Charleston High School, 11th Grade

1st Place

Erica O. Watkins

Lincoln County High School, 12th Grade

Acrylic Media

2nd Place

Kylie Robin Browning

Lincoln County High School, 9th Grade

Chalk & Acrylic Media

2nd Place

Zyan J. Faulkner

South Charleston High School, 12th Grade

3rd Place

Elizabeth F. Williams

Independence High School, 10th Grade

The Project on Racism essay or film contest had to focus on this quote from Martin Luther King Jr.

“The quality, not the longevity, of one’s life is what is important.” Martin Luther King Jr.

The following students are this year’s essay award recipients:

Grade 1-5

1st Place

Makenna Murray

West Liberty Elementary School, 4th Grade

2nd Place

Olivia Diehl

Bethlehem Elementary School, 4th Grade

3rd Place

Kole Cunningham

Bethlehem Elementary School, 5th Grade

Grade 6-8

1st Place

Sydney Burke

Wheeling Country Day School, 8th Grade

2nd Place

Anna Contraguerro

Wheeling Country Day School, 8th Grade

3rd Place

Camdyn Harris

West Side Middle School, 8th Grade

Grade 9-12

1st Place

Luke Snuffer

Mount Hope Christian Academy, 10th Grade

2nd Place

Caroline Ringwald

Woodrow Wilson High School, 10th Grade

3rd Place

Eden Miller

Mount Hope Christian Academy, 11th Grade

The following students are this year’s film award recipients:

Grade 5-8

1st Place

Thomas Browning

Beckley Stratton Middle School, 8th Grade

2nd Place

Lily Tennant

West Liberty Elementary School, 5th Grade

3rd Place

Wheeling Country Day School

Grade 9-12

1st Place

Wheeling Park High School TV & Radio Department

2nd Place

Greenbrier East High School Advanced Theater Class

The press release gives details on where to view the ceremony. The virtual ceremony can be viewed on HHMOA’s Facebook or YouTube page on Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. or on Jan. 17 on West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel, at 8:30 p.m. following the broadcast of the annual Ecumenical Service. The program for the ceremony can be found by clicking here.

The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the Beta Beta Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, presented the 38th annual Poster Competition.

The Project on Racism Contest was presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission and the YWCA Wheeling.