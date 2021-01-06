Skip to content
West Virginia Tonight Livestream Jan. 6, 2021
News
Posted:
Jan 6, 2021 / 05:34 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2021 / 05:37 PM EST
Washington DC Bureau
Chaos at the Capitol stops Electoral College certification short
Video
Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
Video
Leaders concerned as Trump supporters protest at US Capitol
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
Trending Stories
Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated
Mother and child survive COVID-19 complications
Video
US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police
COVID-19 vaccine clinic set in Kanawha County; appointments filled
Video
‘Go home’: Trump calls for peace after protesters overrun US Capitol
WOWK 13 NEWS
