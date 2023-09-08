FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — If participating in Bridge Day at the New River Gorge Bridge is on your bucket list, West Virginia’s Department of Tourism is giving you a chance to win a jump for free.

The “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity to tandem BASE jump during this year’s Bridge Day will go to one lucky winner who enters WV Tourism’s contest.

Someone BASE jumping on Bridge Day in 2019 (Courtesy: WV Tourism)

Bridge Day is the largest single-day festival in West Virginia, during which people do everything from running across to jumping off the New River Gorge Bridge, one of the state’s most famous landmarks. It’s the only day during the year when BASE jumping—jumping with a parachute—off the bridge is allowed. In fact, it’s the only day when people are allowed to even walk on the bridge.

Jumping by yourself requires that participants make at least 50 previous jumps and early registration, and tandem jumps—with an instructor attached to your back—cost a minimum of $400.

Those interested in entering WV Tourism’s contest can do so at this link. Those who enter must provide their name, address, contact information and and answer a few questions about why they want the experience and previous adventures. They also must be at least 18 years old, weigh less than 170 pounds and apply before the Sept. 30 deadline.

In addition to the free tandem jump, the winner will also receive airfare for two, a rental car, three nights accommodation, a $600 prepaid gift card for meals and other expenses, a total estimated value of $5,100.

The winner will be contacted by email or phone approximately two weeks before Bridge Day on Oct. 21. More information about the jump is available on the WV Tourism website.