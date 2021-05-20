West Virginia unemployment dropped to 5.8% in April

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.8% in April, the state announced this week.

The rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to the lowest rate since March 2020 when it was at 5.3%. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since.

In an effort to spur more people to go back to work, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the state will end its additional pandemic-era boost for unemployment benefits on June 19, including the additional $300 a week for those without a job.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS