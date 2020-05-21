West Virginia unemployment figures released

(AP) – Almost 5,000 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new applications released Thursday come as nearly 39 million Americans have sought jobless aid since the outbreak began two months ago and forced businesses to shut their doors.

Officials say West Virginia’s unemployment rate has hit 15% and the state has processed more than 164,000 unemployment claims since March.

Gov. Jim Justice is pushing forward with an aggressive plan to lift virus restrictions on businesses.

At least 70 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and around 1,600 have tested positive.

