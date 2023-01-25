KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A woman was arrested on Tuesday for fighting the deputy who stopped her for a DUI.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Road around 8:00 p.m. after seeing a car driving erratically. KCSO says Tiffany L. Hedrick, 40, of Blount, West Virginia, showed signs and behaviors of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Once out of the car, the deputy found drug paraphernalia and saw a large, unnatural bulky item in the front of Hedrick’s pants, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. When deputies tried to remove the item from her pants and detain her, Hendrick began to resist and fight with the deputy when she only had one handcuff on. The release says they then fell to the ground when Hedrick kicked the deputy in the face, causing injury to the deputy’s eye.

According to authorities, the bulky item in Hedrick’s pants was two bags containing over 30 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded .380 caliber pistol.

Ms. Hedrick was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, battery on a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ms. Hedrick is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

