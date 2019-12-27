West Virginia woman charged after several dead dogs found in house

MONONGAH, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia woman has been charged after several dead dogs were found inside her home.

News outlets report Thursday that 36-year-old Melissa Jones is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies searched her home in Monongah on Monday. A criminal complaint says officials found at least seven dead dogs throughout her house.

Four dogs were found alive, though authorities said one was injured. Some of the animals had been tied to furniture. Records show Jones has been jailed on a $30,000 bond.

